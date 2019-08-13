Proposed Homeless Shelter in Meadowview Drawing Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg wants to open a large homeless shelter in the Meadowview area.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the proposed location is on Meadowview Road and Cora Gables Court near the Pannell Community Center, a popular location frequented by children.

The 24-hour, 100-bed shelter - which would be built on a city-owned lot - is drawing big concerns.

Those opposed to the homeless shelter are concerned with safety.

Mayor Steinberg has essentially asked all city council members to look within their districts and look at where they could potentially put a homeless shelter to try to ease the burden on the entire city.

That way the shelters would be spread across all districts and not concentrated in one area.

The proposed Meadowview shelter requires City Council approval before it can be put in place.