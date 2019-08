Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is outside with executive chef Ivan Garcia getting a taste of a popular summer dish featured on the Seasons 52 menu.

The menu features corn, green beans, tomatoes and other summer gems, celebrated through dishes like:

Roasted Corn, Aged Cheddar and Spiced Bacon Flatbread

Spiced Bacon and Burrata Panzanella Salad

Summer Corn Soup

Pot-Roasted Basil-Ricotta Chicken

Bistro Steak

Blueberry Cheesecake Mini Indulgence