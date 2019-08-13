Tips for Exercising During Pregnancy

Martina is outside with fitness trainer Susanna Kalnes getting a full list of workouts for expectant mothers.

  • Most exercises are safe to do during pregnancy, as long as you are cautious and don't overdo it.
  • If you were highly active before pregnancy, you can usually continue with your same methods of exercise. But if you weren't, you should consult a doctor before starting a new routine.
  • Pregnant women should aim for at least 30 min. of moderate exercise a day unless you have a complication. 
