Exotic Fish, Peaches Litter Highway 99 after Crash in Livingston

LIVINGSTON — Exotic fish and peaches spilled onto Highway 99 Wednesday when a big rig struck a box truck in Livingston.

The California Highway Patrol says the big rig hauling peaches was near Winton Parkway when it hit a box truck stopped on the shoulder.

At the time, the truck was transporting live exotic fish, which fell out onto the roadway and into the afternoon sun.

One person sustained minor injuries in the crash.

CHP officials had to close one lane of the highway to clean up the mess. They expected it to reopen around 5:30 p.m.