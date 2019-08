EL DORADO COUNTY –Crews are on the scene of a fire near Greenstone Road between Shingle Springs and Placerville.

The Greenstone Fire started as a vehicle fire and it spread into vegetation surrounding Highway 50.

West bound highway 50 at greenstone is being opened for traffic. East bound is still closed #edso #wildlandfire via @SgtPrencipe pic.twitter.com/NzdypcwVNU — El Dorado Sheriff (@ElDoradoSheriff) August 14, 2019

Westbound Highway 50 has reopened; eastbound remains closed.

Nearby homes on Studebaker Road were being evacuated but as of 2:30 p.m., the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office began telling some residents they could start returning home.

#edso is starting to repopulate the evacuated areas — Sgt Anthony Prencipe (@SgtPrencipe) August 14, 2019

38.696191 -120.881464