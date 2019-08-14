Mayor: Sacramento City College President Seriously Injured in Highway 50 Crash

SACRAMENTO — The president of Sacramento City College was seriously injured in a crash Monday, according to Sacramento’s Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The California Highway Patrol says 50-year-old Michael Gutierrez was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 50 in West Sacramento.

Just after 8:30 a.m., a Ford traveling west in the far left lane of the highway struck a Toyota that had stopped for traffic near Harbor Boulevard. According to the CHP, that led to a chain-reaction and two additional cars were hit.

While the CHP has not said which car Gutierrez was in at the time of the crash, Wednesday afternoon Mayor Steinberg said the community college president sustained serious injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with President Michael Gutierrez and his family as he recovers from serious injuries sustained in a car accident Monday,” Steinberg tweeted.

CHP investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

Gutierrez has been the president at Sacramento City College since July of 2017.