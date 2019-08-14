People Try to Enjoy Summer Sun Despite Excessive Heat Warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Balancing having fun with staying cool is what people in the Sacramento Valley have to do to stay safe amid triple-digit temperatures.

But the summer heatwave is not stopping people from getting out and about.

Athletes with the Wind Youth Center spent Wednesday shooting hoops in downtown Sacramento but were keeping the water handy.

“Some people may get overheated and get dehydrated,” said resident Gabriel Cobb. “We try to keep as much water as we can. We try to beat the time and make sure everybody is OK.”

Away from the basketball court people continued their daily routines, like cycling, jogging and walking their dogs, by keeping to areas with the most shade.

And whether it was cooling off in the pool or rallying at the tennis court, people were coming prepared.

“We’re working out and getting in and getting out before it gets too hot,” said Anthony Gomez.

They planned outdoor activities around peak heating hours, wore loose clothing and always stayed hydrated.

“Lots of water, ice water, definitely water, and dry-fit clothing if you’re out doing exercise or have to be out working,” Gomez said. “Cover yourself, especially, because you will get burned.”

There is an Excessive Heat Warning issued for the area through Friday.

If you need somewhere to go to beat the heat during that time, there are some free cooling stations available in the area. One of them is inside the Wackford Community Complex where you can get some cold water and sit in some air conditioning.