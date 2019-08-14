Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot at Unmarked Police Car in West Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are investigating after someone opened fire at an unmarked police vehicle in West Sacramento Wednesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., an officer was driving in an unmarked silver truck in the area of Davis Road and Village Parkway when a suspect in an older red SUV travelling in the opposite direction fired shots.

One bullet hit the officer's truck. The officer was not injured.

Authorities said the person who shot at the officer's truck was in the back seat. So, there were at least two people in the vehicle.

A search for the shooting suspects is underway.

At this time, it is unknown why the person fired at the officer's truck.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.