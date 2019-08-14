Two Small Dogs Saved from Carmichael House Fire

CARMICHAEL — Firefighters rescued two small dogs from a house fire in Carmichael Wednesday.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says there were arcing power lines on Bush Way around 5:50 p.m. and flames began tearing through a nearby home’s attic.

#BushWy house fire is knocked down and home was reportedly unoccupied. Search is clear of victims. pic.twitter.com/tS3P9tWimR — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 15, 2019

While no one was inside the home at the time of the blaze, crews did find two dogs and brought them outside to safety.

Firefighters gave the dogs oxygen and cooled their bodies down with water. Both dogs appeared to be fine in the videos sent to FOX40 and perked up after a few pets and some encouraging words.

WATCH: Sac Metro Fire crews rescue and revive this little pup from a house fire in Carmichael. pic.twitter.com/pWkWaagOsv — Nikki Laurenzo (@NikkiLaurenzo) August 15, 2019

Here’s another! Sac Metro Fire crews save a second little pup from a house in Carmichael. pic.twitter.com/h6R8qPfXkr — Nikki Laurenzo (@NikkiLaurenzo) August 15, 2019

The fire was knocked down within an hour.

No injuries were reported from the scene.