TUOLUMNE COUNTY — Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to a house fire and death in Columbia.

Tuesday morning, deputies and firefighters discovered a body while responding to a house fire on Calle Quartz Road.

The person’s death was ruled a homicide.

The cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation.

The teens are facing charges of homicide and arson.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.