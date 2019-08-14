Wednesday Wish List

UC Davis Children’s Hospital has launched “Wednesday Wish,” highlighting one item every Wednesday that their kids are in need of. Anyone can purchase these items from our Amazon wishlist and items will be delivered directly to the hospital, making it really easy for shoppers as well as hospital staff!

A new “Wednesday Wish” will be shared on UC Davis Children’s Hospital social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) every Wednesday.

More info:
UC Davis Children's Hospital
2315 Stockton Blvd
Sacramento
(800) 823-4543
UCDavis.Health/WednesdayWish
Facebook: UC Davis Children's Hospital

