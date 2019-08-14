Wednesday Wish List

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UC Davis Children’s Hospital has launched “Wednesday Wish,” highlighting one item every Wednesday that their kids are in need of. Anyone can purchase these items from our Amazon wishlist and items will be delivered directly to the hospital, making it really easy for shoppers as well as hospital staff!

A new “Wednesday Wish” will be shared on UC Davis Children’s Hospital social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) every Wednesday.

More info:

UC Davis Children's Hospital

2315 Stockton Blvd

Sacramento

(800) 823-4543

UCDavis.Health/WednesdayWish

Facebook: UC Davis Children's Hospital