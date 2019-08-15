25-Year Veteran Named Elk Grove’s New Police Chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- After a nationwide search, Northern California-native Timothy Albright has been named Elk Grove’s newest police chief and he said he couldn’t be happier to serve in the place he calls home.

“As a community member for 22 years here, my wife and I are raising three children in this community,” he told FOX40 Thursday. “So, we are deeply rooted here and I do understand a lot about the needs of this community.”

The 25-year police veteran has been wearing the Elk Grove police badge since the department was first formed back in 2006.

He has helped put the focus on building strong community-police relations.

“That was one of the reasons why we broke away as an organization from the county of Sacramento was for that local control, for a deeper investment in the community,” Albright said. “And over the 14 years that this wonderful place has been in existence, we’d done a really great job but there’s more to do.”

And Albright has done it all within the Elk Grove Police Department. He worked his way up from patrol sergeant, to detective and most recently, operations division commander.

Now, as the department’s fourth police chief, he has big plans for the organization.

“We’re not immune to thefts and that’s one of our larger issues here. So much of that is tied up in education,” he said.

From tackling crime to preventing threats, the new chief said technology is the key to a safer future, pointing to the department’s information center that recently helped officers catch two suspected killers.

“We have the ability here to really leverage the technology that we employ and our officers are well-oriented to understand those challenges that are at play,” Albright said.

Albright will be officially sworn in as Elk Grove’s police chief in three weeks and said he looks forward to being a transparent leader that makes his city proud.

"And I’m so humbled to have the opportunity to lead this organization and to be a part of this community in a meaningful way,” he said.