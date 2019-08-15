Emerge Summit

Posted 1:04 PM, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:19PM, August 15, 2019

The 6th annual Emerge Summit is happening on Thursday, September 19th at the Crest Theater in Sacramento. Join young professionals from all over the west coast for a full day of inspirational speeches, educational breakouts, and valuable networking opportunities. Emerge Summit is hosted by Metro EDGE, a young professionals program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation.

More info:
Emerge Summit
Thursday, September 19th
8am - 7pm
Crest Theater
1013 K Street
(916) 319-4260
EmergeYPSummit.com

Metro Edge, A Program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation
One Capitol Mall, Suite 700
(916) 319-4260
Metro-Edge.org
Facebook: MetroEdge
Twitter: @MetroEdge

 

