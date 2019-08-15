Endangered Missing Advisory: Girl Missing after Biological Mother Takes Her in Yuba City

Posted 6:46 PM, August 15, 2019, by

Violet Darmond, 6, and Chancey Darmond, 30 (Credit: California Highway Patrol)

YUBA CITY — The California Highway Patrol activated an endangered missing advisory for the Yuba City Police Department Thursday after a girl was taken by her biological mother.

The 1996 Isuzu Trooper with California license plate 3PKS801. (Credit: California Highway Patrol)

People in Yuba, Sutter, Sacramento, Colusa and Butte counties have been asked to look out for 6-year-old Violet Darmond.

Violet’s 30-year-old mother, Chancey Darmond, took the girl around 3:45 p.m. in Yuba City, according to the CHP.

The 6-year-old girl is 4  feet 4 inches tall and 50 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Chancey Darmond is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

They may be driving in a maroon 1996 Isuzu Trooper with California license plate 3PKS801.

This story is developing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.