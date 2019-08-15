Endangered Missing Advisory: Girl Missing after Biological Mother Takes Her in Yuba City

YUBA CITY — The California Highway Patrol activated an endangered missing advisory for the Yuba City Police Department Thursday after a girl was taken by her biological mother.

People in Yuba, Sutter, Sacramento, Colusa and Butte counties have been asked to look out for 6-year-old Violet Darmond.

Violet’s 30-year-old mother, Chancey Darmond, took the girl around 3:45 p.m. in Yuba City, according to the CHP.

The 6-year-old girl is 4 feet 4 inches tall and 50 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Chancey Darmond is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

They may be driving in a maroon 1996 Isuzu Trooper with California license plate 3PKS801.

This story is developing.