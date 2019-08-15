Evacuations Ordered as Vegetation Fire Burns in the Foothills

EL DORADO COUNTY — A vegetation fire is burning south of El Dorado and Diamond Springs in El Dorado County, according to Cal Fire.

The Patterson Fire started near Church Mine and Martinez Creek roads.

Cal Fire tweeted about the fire just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, saying it had spread to 1 to 2 acres. Thirty minutes later, Cal Fire said it was 20 to 25 acres.

New Incident: #PattersonFire started off Patterson Drive, south of Placerville in El Dorado county is 20 acres. pic.twitter.com/KA2QgnTNRM — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 16, 2019

Firefighters are facing difficult terrain and temperatures in the triple digits.

The fire is threatening structures in the area and mandatory evacuations have been ordered for all residences on Patterson Drive from Calico Mine Road South, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. That includes the following roads:

Patterson Drive

Calico Mine Road

Dutch Mine Road

Tombstone Court

Cerrito Road

No Way Out Court

An evacuation center has been set up at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall at 3734 China Garden Road, Diamond Springs.

This story is developing.

38.652441 -120.826102