Sacramento City Unified Could Vote to Drop 5 School Resource Officers

Watch Doug Johnson’s report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 5 and 6.

SACRAMENTO — The number of school resource officers at Sacramento City Unified’s campuses could drop from eight assigned to various schools to three who float between all the schools.

“I’m not sure how you take three people and divide them amongst 70 plus school sites,” said Rosemont High School science teacher Julie Snider. “I’m just not sure how that’s supposed to work.”

Snider said she feels the school resource officer is an important part of life on campus.

“He councils potential runaways. He talks with kids who are becoming suicidal. He does a lot of things that are above and beyond what you would think a police officer would do,” she explained.

Snider’s wife, Tina Stidman, said with all the recent mass shootings, removing officers from campuses seems ill-advised.

“And to all of a sudden remove that and not have anybody there as a buffer, so that people think twice about their behavior, just seems rather ludicrous at this day and time,” Stidman said.

The district said some have complained that armed uniform officers on campus have made them feel uneasy, especially minority students.

The alternative district safety plan, which is being voted on by the school board Thursday night, states the presence of a police officer on campus causes concern due to reports across the country of alleged police brutality.

“It’s a tough issue and I can see arguments on both sides,” said mother Holly Reynolds.

Reynolds’ four kids attend schools within the district, including at Sutter Middle School.

While she said her children don’t feel any more or less safe with a uniformed officer on campus, she has always appreciated it when she sees an officer there.

However, she said she knows that the district needs to save money where it can.

“Some of the classrooms don’t get cleaned. You don’t have desks that are the right size. You don’t have certain curriculum, that the music program and the arts are being cut in so many places,” she told FOX40.

Some students and parents did say a uniformed police officer on campus does make them feel unsafe.