Sacramento Regional Transit Giving Away Old Bus Stop Signs

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Regional Transit District is giving away free signs to those who want to own a little piece of history.

Sac Rt will be replacing bus stop signs at 2,500 bus stops in the area.

The old signs will be made available to those who want them.

Signs will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis; they will be available after October 1.

To make your request for a bus stop sign, email your name, phone number and route number you are requesting to: customeradvocacy@sacrt.com.

