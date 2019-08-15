Search Teams Find Missing Grandmother’s Car Near Wilseyville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALAVERAS COUNTY -- The car belonging to a missing 87-year-old woman with dementia was found on a dirt road near Wilseyville.

Helen Joyce Coultrup was last seen on Aug. 3. She was reported missing after her friends said she never showed up at church.

The grandmother had driven her 2010 Toyota Yaris to the Mar-Val grocery store in Valley Springs that Saturday afternoon before her disappearance.

Since that day, detectives have searched Coultrup's home, looked at her financial records and tried to figure out what route she may have taken once she left the store.

Then, Thursday morning around 8:10, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office says a citizen saw Coultrup's car near Wilseyville, several miles off the highway along a dirt road.

Detectives, an air unit, a volunteer search and rescue team and a search dog went to the area, where they found Coultrup's abandoned Toyota.

Family members tell FOX40 they believe their grandmother got a flat tire before leaving her car to look for help.

Calaveras County Sheriff's Sgt. Greg Stark says more teams will join in the search for Coultrup Friday.