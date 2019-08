FAIR OAKS — A woman called the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Thursday to report she had shot her husband.

Around 2:30 p.m., deputies went to Winding Way near Solano Way following the 911 call, according to the sheriff’s office.

They found a man who had been shot in the stomach. He was later hospitalized but his condition has not been reported.

The woman was detained. It’s unknown what led to the shooting or what charges she may be facing.

Crime scene investigators were called to the scene.