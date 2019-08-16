Arrest Made after 2 Folsom High School Students Named in Shooting Threat

FOLSOM — An arrest was made after someone impersonating a Folsom High School student threatened to shoot two students.

A spokesman for the Folsom Cordova Unified School District says emails were sent Friday to families and staff stating the threat was made on social media Thursday night.

Principal Howard Cadenhead reports Folsom police were told an alleged student had written out the threat and named the two students in the social media post.

Investigators later learned that person was pretending to be a Folsom High School student by making a fake account, according to Cadenhead.

By Friday, Cadenhead says police informed the school a law enforcement agency outside of Folsom had arrested someone in connection to the threat.

Additional Folsom police officers were at the school Friday morning.

The shooting threat follows another scare that happened at the high school Wednesday when a student’s joke about bringing a gun to school led to an investigation.

Police determined there was no credible threat but Cadenhead said “there will be consequences in this incident.”

“Today’s realities require that we treat every comment and every perceived safety concern seriously,” the principal wrote. “That also means that there can be consequences for students who make flippant comments, even when joking.”