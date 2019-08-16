Family Reunited With Dog after She Was Stolen Nearly a Week Ago in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- After nearly one week, Sloan was reunited with her owner Cynthia Niswonger.

“We got so many tips but I knew in my heart. The moment that call came in, I knew that was her because it was right there where the car had been found," Niswonger said.

As FOX40 reported earlier, Sloan was stolen when Niswonger, her 12-year-old son, Neeko, who has autism and a family friend had been on their way back home to San Diego Sunday afternoon.

The family made what was supposed to be a quick stop at the McDonald’s on Charter Way. They left Sloan inside the car with the air conditioning on and the doors locked.

“I was watching the car until I stepped into the restroom and it couldn’t have been more than six or seven minutes," Niswonger said.

Niswonger said she had the key fob but somehow a man broke in and drove off.

More than 24 hours later, the car was spotted on American Street but Sloan was still missing -- until Niswonger got a call Thursday.

“My heart knew instantly that this was going to be the right tip," Niswonger said.

She said she called the Stockton Police Department and her newfound friend, Kelley Elvis-Flores.

"We heard a dog bark and that was Sloan," Elvis-Flores remembered. “Overall, she’s in excellent condition for being out for that many days in this heat.”

Niswonger says Sloan is a rescue but with the progress the dog has helped her son make, Sloan has become a beloved member of their family.

“[I'm going to] go home, reunite Sloan and Neeko, and then we try to pick up the pieces from the pieces from the things that we have lost," Niswonger said.

She said they plan on offering the reward money to the tipster who found Sloan.

An iPad that helps Neeko with his speech was also stolen. The family is still hoping that is found.