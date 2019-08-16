Man Caught on Camera Stealing $15,000 Worth of Lottery Tickets, Cash from Roseville Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- A man broke into a liquor store in Roseville and stole $15,000 worth of Lottery tickets and cash.

Around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, investigators say the man broke in through the locked door of a vacant business.

The man, who was captured on security video, cut through the sheetrock between the empty business and a minimart called Discount Beer and Wine.

The store’s manager did not want to show her face but agreed to walk FOX04 through what was shown in the security camera.

The manager said the store was also broken into back in June by three people who stole their safe.

“Believe this might be the same people as the last time because he's looking exactly at the same spot where we used to keep our extra change, extra cash for the next day,” the manager explained.

After breaking in through the wall, the video shows the suspect crawling to the counter. The manager believes he was trying to avoid setting off the store’s alarm.

As for the Lottery tickets, the California Lottery said the following in a statement sent to FOX40:

As soon as the theft is reported to us, we flag the tickets as being stolen and they can no longer be cashed. ... We are currently looking into implementing new technology that would make it much harder to cash stolen tickets.

The store’s manager said after the heist, the suspect went back through the wall into the empty business before going out the back door of that business to escape.

While the store does not have cameras facing toward the parking lot, police say they were able to figure out the suspect left in a four-door sedan that had a Lyft light on it.

If you happen to know anything about the theft, call Roseville police.