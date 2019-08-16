Woman Found Dead in Marysville Apartment after Son Tells Police He Stabbed Her

MARYSVILLE — A Marysville man turned himself in to police Friday saying he had stabbed his mother.

The Marysville Police Department says Otoniel Carranza walked into their lobby around 4 p.m. and told officers he had attacked his mother with a knife in their apartment.

Officers went to the apartment on Ramirez Street near East 11th Street where the police department says they found the 37-year-old’s mother with multiple stab wounds.

Police report Carranza’s mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown what led to the stabbing or when it occurred.

The California Department of Justice is helping Marysville detectives investigate the homicide.

This story is developing.