Reporter ID’d in New Orleans Small Plane Crash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans TV journalist and the pilot of a small plane are dead after their aircraft went down in a field near a city airport.

WVUE-TV confirms that Nancy Parker, a reporter and anchor at the television station for 23 years, was killed in the crash Friday afternoon near Lakefront Airport.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the victims’ names.

The station says the 53-year-old journalist was shooting a story in a stunt plane when the crash occurred.

A Federal Aviation Administration statement says the plane was a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft that it crashed about a half-mile south of the airport under unknown circumstances.