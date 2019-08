STOCKTON — Firefighters found a dead body Friday morning at the site of a grass fire in Stockton.

Around 4:45 a.m., crews with the Stockton Fire Department went to Navy Drive near South Fresno Avenue to battle the blaze, according to the Stockton Police Department.

They found the body nearby and detectives were called to the scene.

Police say they have launched a suspicious death investigation.

Stay with FOX40 News for more updates.