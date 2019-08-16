Suspect Arrested after Crime Spree in Roseville Including Carjacking, Hit-and-Run

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Police Department said a suspect has been arrested after a crime spree in Roseville that included a stolen golf cart, a carjacking, a hit-and-run and a vehicle crash into a fence.

The incident began around 9:30 a.m. Friday when an officer attempted to make contact with a person who was on probation out of Sacramento.

Police said the suspect carried out a series of crimes while attempting to flee.

The department is investigating several scenes throughout the city.

No injuries have been reported.

