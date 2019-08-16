Suspect Arrested after Crime Spree in Roseville Including Carjacking, Hit-and-Run

Posted 12:02 PM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:00PM, August 16, 2019

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Police Department said a suspect has been arrested after a crime spree in Roseville that included a stolen golf cart, a carjacking, a hit-and-run and a vehicle crash into a fence.

The incident began around 9:30 a.m. Friday when an officer attempted to make contact with a person who was on probation out of Sacramento.

Police said the suspect carried out a series of crimes while attempting to flee.

The department is investigating several scenes throughout the city.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.