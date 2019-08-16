US Customs Is Experiencing a Nationwide Computer Issue, Airports Say

The US Customs and Border Protection computer system is down, according to tweets from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Los Angeles International Airport.

JFK said the impact is nationwide, while LAX tweeted the issue affects multiple airports.

“Just to let you know Customs is experiencing a system shutdown nationwide,” the airport tweeted in reply to a customer. “They are processing passengers manually until the system comes back online. Thanks for your patience.”

The tweet from the Los Angeles airport said, “… please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts.”

Sacramento International Airport has not confirmed if this outage is impacting their travelers.