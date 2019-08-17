Delays Near I-5, I-80 Connector Expected Through Weekend Due to Construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Construction on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 5 connector is in full swing this weekend causing possible delays for drivers.

The project began overnight Friday and is expected to last until Monday morning.

Caltrans officials say drivers can expect possible delays throughout the day and night as crews work to improve the conditions of the roadway.

But, officials have suggested a few detours for drivers during construction.

Officials say drivers commuting from northbound I-5 to I-80 can exit at the Arena Boulevard off ramp to turn around onto southbound I-5 to get to I-80.

Drivers traveling eastbound on I-80 to northbound I-5 can take the south I-5 connector to the Richards Boulevard off ramp, turning around to get back to northbound I-5.