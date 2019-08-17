Man Injured in Modesto Shooting, Attempted Carjacking; Suspects Remain On the Loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Modesto police are searching for two attempted carjacking suspects that approached two different drivers and shot a man early Saturday morning.

The separate incidences happened in the McDonald's parking on Prescott Road.

Police said the first reports of an attempted carjacking came in around 4 a.m.

"That victim was actually able to drive away from the scene and call the police department to report it," Modesto Police Department Sgt. Kalani Souza said.

Souza told FOX40 as officers rushed to respond to that driver, they got another call of a second attempted carjacking. This time, things escalated.

"One of the suspects did produce a firearm and actually shot at that vehicle as it was fleeing trying to escape," Souza said.

The suspects were able to get away but police said a 26-year-old man was shot.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

"They are very bold to attempt this not one but two times, in the same exact location and then to actually produce a firearm and fire at them as the victims are leaving that is a very bold statement by these two," Souza said.

Police said they are stepping up patrols near the McDonald's inside the Briggsmore Plaza throughout the day and night as the search for the two suspects continues.

"It is important that we get these two gentlemen identified so that we can get them into custody to protect the rest of our community members," Souza said.

Authorities were only able to describe the suspects as male. The man with a gun was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and shorts. The other man was wearing a light colored sweatshirt and dark pants.