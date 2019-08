GRANITE BAY — A boy who was last seen playing outside in Granite Bay went missing Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says Alijah Freeman was on Leona Way when he disappeared.

The 8-year-old is 4 feet 6 inches tall and 60 pounds.

He was wearing a red shirt and tan pants.

Call the sheriff’s office if you see him.

This story is developing.

38.753344 -121.205155