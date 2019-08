NEWCASTLE — A big rig hauling frozen meat was engulfed in flames Sunday along Interstate 80 near Newcastle.

Around 4:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol says the big rig caught fire while traveling west on I-80 between Newcastle and Penryn.

No one was injured in the fire but two lanes of the westbound side of the interstate will be closed until midnight, according to the CHP.

Officials say drivers can take Taylor Road to avoid the area.