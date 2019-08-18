Solano County Search Teams Look for Missing Jet Skier

Posted 9:48 PM, August 18, 2019

Edward “Eddie” Young (Credit: Solano County Sheriff’s Office)

SUISUN CITY — Deputies and officers have been searching for a jet skier who went missing Saturday in Solano County.

Edward “Eddie” Young was las seen riding on a green and black Sea-Doo near Grizzly Island and the Montezuma Slough Bridge Saturday night, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

The 53-year-old man is 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. He was wearing dark shorts and a gray tank top when he was last seen on the water.

Solano County deputies joined Suisun City police officers in Sunday’s search for Young.

This is a developing story.

