Solano County Search Teams Look for Missing Jet Skier

SUISUN CITY — Deputies and officers have been searching for a jet skier who went missing Saturday in Solano County.

Edward “Eddie” Young was las seen riding on a green and black Sea-Doo near Grizzly Island and the Montezuma Slough Bridge Saturday night, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

The 53-year-old man is 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. He was wearing dark shorts and a gray tank top when he was last seen on the water.

Solano County deputies joined Suisun City police officers in Sunday’s search for Young.

