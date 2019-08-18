Southern California Girl in Grave Condition after Falling Out of Window While Jumping on Sofa

(KTLA) — A 7-year-old girl was in grave condition Saturday after falling around 15 feet from an apartment’s open window in Southern California and hitting her head on the concrete ground below, authorities said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports the girl was jumping on a sofa when she went flying out of the nearby window shortly before 1 p.m. in Los Angeles’ Koreatown, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey reported.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, Humphrey says the girl had difficulty breathing and was fighting for her life.

The girl’s aunt was home with her when she fell, according to authorities.

LAFD transported the child to a hospital, where she was taken into surgery. Her condition was unknown Sunday morning.

Authorities said there was a screen on the open window at the time of the incident.

A study from 2011 found that more than 5,000 children are injured due to falls from windows every year in the United States and 76% of the time a screen is up on the window but does not stop the child from going through.

No further details were immediately available on the incident.