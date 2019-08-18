Suspect Breaks into Galt Bakery for the Second Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALT -- A 22-year-old from Galt is in jail after police say he broke into a local bakery and stole several items Saturday evening.

Desta Stenson promises a sweet deal for anyone with a sweet tooth at Something Sweet Bakery in Galt. But one man did not have treats on his mind when he stopped by Saturday evening just after 5 p.m.

“They observed him throwing a brick through the front door, grabbing my register and running down the street, wires flailing,” Stenson told FOX40.

Police say Fernando Vega shattered the front entrance of the bakery with a brick and took off with an iPad.

Witnesses called police, who found Vega just a block away trying to break into cars.

“It stinks. You work really hard and someone just comes and throws a brick through it,” Stenson said.

And this isn’t the first her shop has been broken into

“This is actually the second time in eight months and, unfortunately, it’s the same person,” Stenson explained. “Financially, it’s a little hard. You worry about your safety in the business that you’re choosing and kind of start to think, ‘Why me?’”

Stenson has never even met Vega before.

While police were able to return the stolen items, Stenson has had to deal with the damage left behind. The bakery’s front door has been boarded up while she waits on permanent repairs.

She said she prays Vega learns his lesson from an ordeal that was anything but sweet.

“I feel that he might need a little bit more help than he’s getting," she said. "Drugs are an issue, maybe mental help is an issue, because who does that and why?”

Vega is facing charges of burglary, resisting arrest and violating probation.

The last time he was arrested back in January he served three months in jail. Stenson said she hopes it will be longer this time.