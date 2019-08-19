After 2 Years, Crews Remove Boulders from American River Bike Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE NATOMA -- After more than two years, massive stones blocking parts of the American River Bike Trail are being removed.

The boulders were left after a landslide in 2017.

"We had some pretty significant rain events and that caused some loose rock that was up there on the bluffs to come down," Richard Preston, superintendent of the California State Parks Folsom Sector, told FOX40.

California State Parks finally has the green light to start removing all this debris but it took more than two years to get approval.

"One of the biggest reasons is just the environmental review processes we have to go through for both state and federal," Preston said. "And then, of course, we had the nesting eagles just down from the site that slowed things down for us a little bit."

Crews expect to be done carting the rocks away by the end of the week, but some hikers worry the machinery could lead to more land to fall.

"Shaking, bringing in heavy equipment, is that going to vibrate that layer of loose rocks? Is it going to cause the boulders that already three sides are loose?" neighbor Laurie Laurent said.

State Parks admits it's a possibility, which is why the trail is closed while crews work. Over the next few months, workers will scale the bluff -- loosening rocks so they fall while no one is in danger.

Cyclists are relieved that when the trail reopens in the fall, it'll be safer to ride.

"It’s great," cyclist Patrick Motz said. "It means we won’t have to get off the bike and walk."