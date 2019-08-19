Crews Rescue Trapped Child from South Yuba River

NEVADA COUNTY — Monday afternoon, crews rescued a child who became trapped by rocks after falling into the South Yuba River.

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire District reports the child slipped off a boulder along the river at Highway 49. The child’s foot then got wedged in between some rocks in the river.

While they waited for rescue crews to arrive, bystanders helped the father keep his child’s head above the water, according to the fire district.

Nevada County and Nevada City firefighters worked with a swift water rescue team to free the child’s leg.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Let this be a reminder that the currents are still moving very fast in some areas of the Yuba. Children and pets should be at monitored at all times,” wrote the Grass Valley City and Nevada City fire departments.

