Elk Grove Detectives Investigate Deadly Collision Between Train, Bicyclist

Posted 6:29 PM, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40PM, August 19, 2019

ELK GROVE — Detectives are at the scene of a deadly collision after a train hit a bicyclist in Elk Grove.

At 6:15 p.m. Monday, the Elk Grove Police Department said there had been a fatal crash north of Bond Road, just east of Elk Grove Florin Road.

The incidents leading up to the collision are unknown.

Southbound traffic has been diverted away from Elk Grove Florin Road just north of West Camden Drive. Police say drivers should try to use alternate routes.

