For the First Time, Pride Flag Flies Above Stockton City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A pride flag flew above Stockton City Hall for the first time on Monday.

"As someone who was born and raised here, I was just talking to a friend that I kind of grew up with and we were just saying we never would have imagined, here we are at 44, 45 years old, that the pride flag would be flying at City Hall," San Joaquin Pride Center Interim Executive Director Cymone Reyes said.

But Monday morning's ceremony was only a few weeks in the making after the San Joaquin Pride Center was asked to do a flag-raising for the city of Tracy.

So the pride center went before the Stockton City Council and simply asked to fly the pride flag over City Hall and the council unanimously approved the idea that evening.

"I'm incredibly proud to be the mayor of a community that realizes that everyone has worth, everyone has value and everyone is important," Mayor Michael Tubbs said.