Marysville Man Pleads Not Guilty in Mother’s Stabbing Death

Posted 4:26 PM, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, August 19, 2019

Otoniel Carranza, 37

YUBA COUNTY — A Marysville man accused of stabbing his mother to death in their Marysville apartment pleaded not guilty Monday in a Yuba County courtroom.

Otoniel Carranza was arrested Friday after walking into the Marysville Police Department and telling officers he had attacked his mother with a knife, officials said.

The 37-year-old’s mother was later found dead in the Ramirez Street apartment after she had been stabbed multiple times.

The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office reports Otoniel Carranza was charged with murder, with an added enhancement for use of a deadly weapon. He also faces an additional allegation of a prior strike conviction related to a 2013 robbery.

Carranza will be back in court Sept. 11. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.