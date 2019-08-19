Marysville Man Pleads Not Guilty in Mother’s Stabbing Death

YUBA COUNTY — A Marysville man accused of stabbing his mother to death in their Marysville apartment pleaded not guilty Monday in a Yuba County courtroom.

Otoniel Carranza was arrested Friday after walking into the Marysville Police Department and telling officers he had attacked his mother with a knife, officials said.

The 37-year-old’s mother was later found dead in the Ramirez Street apartment after she had been stabbed multiple times.

The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office reports Otoniel Carranza was charged with murder, with an added enhancement for use of a deadly weapon. He also faces an additional allegation of a prior strike conviction related to a 2013 robbery.

Carranza will be back in court Sept. 11. His bail has been set at $1 million.