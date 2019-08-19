Neighbors Raise Concerns Over Planned Methadone Clinic in Ceres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CERES -- A treatment center that will specialize in opioid addiction is under construction in Ceres, raising concern among some neighbors.

Amber Maines has lived in Ceres her whole life and is raising her three kids there, but she's considering moving.

"I don't think it belongs inside of our neighborhood," Maines said.

Maines says she and other concerned parents and neighbors are fighting to stop a methadone drug treatment clinic from opening less than a mile from homes, schools and parks.

"We'll move," Maines said. "I can't have this clinic in my neighborhood and feel safe about letting my kids run around outside."

The Ageis Treatment Center is being built at a shopping center on Mitchell Road. The company's Modesto center serves the whole region and treats more than 850 patients.

"They're going to be coming into our neighborhood, roaming around our parks, waiting for their next fix," Maines said.

Ageis' in-house counsel tells FOX40 in a phone interview that's a misconception.

"The types of people who are in treatment, they can be your next-door neighbor," Aegis in-house counsel Thia Vo said. "They're oftentimes working professionals who, through no fault of their own, become addicted to opioids."

Vo says they'll have experience running these clinic's and minimizing negative impacts.

"It's about being a partner for the community. We're here to help residents of the community. We're helping them recover their lives. They can return to become productive members of society," Vo said.

But business owners like Ryan Shaug disagree. He says he believes the clinic will only bring more crime to the area that is already dealing with car break-ins.

"I have a full female staff and I'm worried for their safety and everybody's safety in the complex," Shaug said. "I don't want my customers feeling unsafe to actually come into my office."

Tom Westbrook, the city's director of community development, sent FOX40 a statement on the clinic later Monday: