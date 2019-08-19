New Allegation Delays Sentencing in JJ Clavo Case

Watch Sonseeahray Tonsall’s report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10 p.m.

SACRAMENTO — The sentencing has been delayed in the murder case of a Grant High School football player.

Nicole Clavo told FOX40 she has faced several roadblocks in her almost four-year fight for justice on behalf of her son JJ, who was gunned down before his November 2015 playoff game for the Grant High Pacers.

She thought Monday afternoon there would be some resolution with the sentencing scheduled for her son’s now-convicted killer, Keymontae Lindsey. Then it was delayed.

A woman in an unrelated drug case from last December was claiming her boyfriend told her he killed JJ. The two are adult co-defendants.

It’s a scenario Clavo just does not believe.

“All the victims and witness testimony throughout the case, everyone had described a youth. No one ever said anybody over 40,” she told FOX40.

The prosecutors working on the case would not go on camera but sent a statement to FOX40, saying:

Regardless of the credibility of that claim, or lack thereof, our ethical obligations as prosecutors require that allegation be disclosed to the attorney representing Keymontae Lindsey and to the Court. Justice demands nothing less. While it is not unusual in the gang setting for individuals to claim responsibility for criminal conduct that they in fact have no connection to, that allegation has been and will continue to be investigated.

The fact that Clavo will have to wait while this new claim is vetted she says adds to the weight she has been carrying since earlier this year when a new law went into effect. It bars 15-year-olds, like JJ’s killer at the time, from being tried as adults even if they’re charged with a heinous crime. It also limits the time served.

“I’ve asked to meet with Senator Mitchell and yet have not been able to have that meeting. She has not obliged,” Clavo said. “Just would like to ask, what were you thinking, you know, creating a blanket law with no parameters, no case by case scenario?”

Until she’s able to get answers from lawmakers and the courts, Clavo is left to remember a son who did not get to grow into himself and toughen up a little.

“Loved to joke around but he did not like to be the person being joked on,” she said.

Until she has answers, she has her fight.

“It’s sad because there’s no justice for the victims,” Clavo said.

FOX40 reached out to the Lindsey family for comment about the claims of the new alleged killer but have not yet received a response.