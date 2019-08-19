Off-Duty Merced County Deputy Shot in Turlock

TURLOCK — A shooting in Turlock early Sunday morning left an off-duty Merced County sheriff’s deputy hurt.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers went to South First Street near East Main Street and found the deputy had been shot, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke tells FOX40 the deputy was taken to the hospital in critical condition but by Monday he was in good condition and ready to get back to work. His identity has not been released.

The police department reports investigators believe the gunman walked out of a South First Street business and opened fire toward the off-duty deputy while he was with three other patrons.

They say the suspect left the scene in a silver sedan or SUV.

He was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s who was 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and around 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators believe multiple people saw the incident and they are looking for a video that may have captured the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Detective Frank Navarro at 209-664-7319, Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or the Turlock Police Department.

