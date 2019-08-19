Retired Administrator Fatally Stabbed at CSU Fullerton; Attacker Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTLA) -- A search is underway for the man who stabbed and killed a retired administrator on the California State University Fullerton campus Monday, the first day of the university's academic year, authorities said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports officers responded to the 600 block of Nutwood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a man down and bleeding from the head, according to Fullerton Police Department Lt. Jon Radus.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, an Asian man in his late 50s, inside in an Infiniti sedan in the parking lot south of College Park building, Radus said. The man had stab wounds all over his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not identified the victim, but the university said he was as a retired administrator who worked as a consultant on campus.

He was not a faculty member, which is how Radus described him at a late morning news conference. The lieutenant also told reporters the victim was a retired annuitant and had returned to campus, saying the man worked in international student registration.

A motive for the fatal stabbing was not immediately known but police do not believe the incident was a random attack.

“There is obviously the belief at this particular point in time that the faculty member … was targeted,” Radus said. “Of course that will be part of our investigation.”

Furthering that belief, an Orange County Sheriff's Department bomb squad found an "incendiary device" inside a backpack left under the victim's car, according to the lieutenant. The bag also contained items that could be used to stab and kidnap someone.

“It’s unknown if or why the suspect left that backpack there,” Radus said.

The weapon used in the killing was not among the items found in the bag, according to investigators.

The assailant was last seen heading eastbound on Nutwood Avenue. He was not yet been found despite an extensive search of Fullerton and the surrounding areas that included the use of sheriff's bloodhounds.

Police described the wanted individual as an Asian man in his mid-20s who has black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

"Do not confront suspect," university officials said in a statement.

People are being asked to avoid the area of the 600 block of Langsdorf Drive amid the ongoing police activity. Anyone whose vehicle is parked in the section of the lot blocked off by crime scene tape will have to wait to retrieve their vehicle, the university tweeted.

As of mid-afternoon, there was still a major police presence at the scene. Radus expected investigators would remain on scene into the evening hours.

The homicide took place amid preparations for the beginning of the 2019-2020 academic year, which started Monday, and the fall semester. Classes are set to begin Saturday.

Students and staff can expect to see more officers on campus when they return for the new school year.

"I can tell you that you will see an increased police presence on the campus, from both the Cal State Fullerton Police Department as well as the Fullerton Police Department over the next week as students do come and get ready for school to start," Radus said.

33.882923 -117.886926