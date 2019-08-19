Sacramento Police Searching for Man Suspected of Attempted Rape, Sexual Assault

FOX40’s Karma Dickerson will have the latest on this story this morning on FOX40 News at 6 a.m.

SACRAMENTO — Detecti

Officers responded to Sutter’s Landing shortly after 6:30 Sunday evening. Police say a woman had reported that a man sexually assaulted her. Officials say the woman was able to get away with no injuries.

While investigating the reported Sutter’s Landing assault, officers learned of another attack nearby. Detectives say a man tried to rape a woman along the American River bike trail under Business 80. That woman was also able to escape, police said.

Police say the man was described as Hispanic, in his 20’s or 30’s, about 5-feet-9-inches tall with a heavyset build, green eyes and dark hair.

Detectives are asking any potential witnesses to come forward, including a man on a bicycle seen nearby during the second incident.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.