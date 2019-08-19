Son Kills San Diego Couple Before Jumping Off Overpass, Cops Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO (KSBW) -- A couple found dead in their home over the weekend was killed by their son before he took his own life, the San Diego Police Department said.

FOX40 sister station KSWB reports police were called around 10 p.m. Saturday to do a welfare check on a couple living at 7405 Via Rivera in the Torrey Highlands neighborhood after they were expected in San Francisco but did not arrive, worrying family members.

Police said they looked through a window at the residence and saw a body lying on the living room floor. Officers forced entry into the home and discovered the bodies of an Asian man and woman in their 50s with trauma to their upper bodies. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The night before, police received a call around 1:55 a.m. regarding a man who had jumped from the Eastgate Mall overpass over Interstate 805. Officers discovered a man had killed himself by jumping over the bridge, landing on the freeway.

Investigators believe the man who died murdered his parents in their home before jumping off the freeway overpass.

The motive in the killings is not known at this time.

"Relatively quiet keep to themselves,” said the victims' neighbor, Glen Gutierrez “You know, I’d wave at them, say hi, smile. Sometimes I see them working in the yard.”

Neighbors were shocked at the news of the murder-suicide.

“It’s a tight-knit neighborhood, mostly everybody knows each other, you know? It’s not something that happens here and it shouldn’t happen anywhere, to be honest, no matter where you are,” said resident Randy Aven.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit their website.