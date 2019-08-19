Toddler, Baby Injured after Truck Crashes into Stockton Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Three people, including a toddler and a baby, were injured Monday morning after investigators say a driver veered off Hammer Lane in Stockton and crashed into an apartment.

The woman who lives in the apartment says the truck came within inches of her family. The apartment was deemed unsafe to live in.

"I'm more worried about my son and my animals because, you know, they're my babies," she said.

The woman, who asked to not be identified, says there was a man, a woman, a toddler and a baby inside the truck when it crashed.

"You weren’t there for your kids, you weren’t even sitting by your kids. Everybody else was worried about your kids than you were worried about your kids," the woman said.

Police say the driver and two children were taken to the hospital.

Across the street, witnesses say the driver also hit a light pole, a sign and the mother’s truck.

"Accidents happen here all the time," neighbor Fredie Gladney said.

Gladney says the intersection of Hammer Lane and Lan Ark Drive has proven to be dangerous and deadly. He says drivers often speed.

"They call this I-5 Two," he said.

The woman says the crash has added more unnecessary stress to her life. She and her family were supposed to move out this weekend. For now, the Red Cross is helping her with emergency housing.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.