2 Beyer Students Arrested in High School Snapchat Threat

MODESTO — Two Beyer High School students were arrested to an alleged threat posted to Snapchat, police say.

Officers were called late Monday to investigate the photo, which investigators say showed a student holding a gun and included the caption, “Don’t go to school tomorrow.”

Police say they arrested two students before school started on Tuesday.

The Modesto Police Department said in a Facebook post that the teens were not armed when they were arrested, that no guns were found in a search, and the gun in the photo was actually a pellet gun.

The threat was deemed a hoax, officials said.

Both teens were booked into juvenile hall on charges related to the post.