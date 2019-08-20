California, Nevada Lawmakers Converge on Lake Tahoe for Annual Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE TAHOE -- Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Dianne Feinstein, along with their counterparts from Nevada, met Tuesday at the annual Lake Tahoe Summit.

Like Lake Tahoe summits in the past, there was an emphasis on keeping the water clean and restored. This year, there was a bigger focus on climate change in general -- more specifically on wildfire prevention.

"We can't ignore the effects of climate change we see around us every day," Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said.

Newsom gave the keynote address, saying climate change is something that is no longer up for debate.

"I think it's damn self-evident. The hots are getting hotter, the wets are getting wetter, the dries are getting drier," he said.

Newsom claims while California gets help from senators like Feinstein, efforts to maintain forests and lakes, along with wildfire prevention, are undermined by the current administration.

"The White House quite the contrary," Newsom said. "A full-fledged assault on our environmental rules and regulations."

Republican California Congressman Tom McClintock offered a different approach, dismissing climate change and instead pointing to what he called California's mismanaged forests as the driver of major wildfires.

"Those who blame global warming should consider this," McClintock said. "A generation ago we actively managed our forests to assure that tree density matched the ability of the land to support it."

Just as Nevada and California share Lake Tahoe, Senator Feinstein says lawmakers from both states and parties must also share a sense of urgency to protect it.