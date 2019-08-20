Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths of 2 Southern California Children; Mother Hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTLA) -- An infant and teenager were found dead and their mother was found unresponsive at a Southern California home Tuesday, officials said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports the father called authorities around 4 p.m. to report unknown trouble at the Ontario residence on the 500 block of East Tam O'Shanter Street, Ontario Police Sgt. Bill Russell said.

The deaths were being investigated as suspicious, police said.

The unresponsive mother was hospitalized with "slight injuries" and later listed in stable condition, Russell said. The sergeant did not describe the nature of the woman's injuries.

Coroner's officials were at the scene Tuesday evening working to determine the childrens' cause of death.

Police noted that there was no further threat to the neighborhood.

The father was taken to the police station for questioning but had not been placed under arrest, according to Russell.

Detectives were working to determine whether he was home when the deaths occurred or whether he came back to find his family members not breathing, Russell said.

The investigation remained active, and no further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

