Police Search for Suspect Involved in Teen’s Kidnapping at Sacramento Elementary School

SACRAMENTO -- A teenager was forced to jump out of a moving car after three men with guns kidnapped him from a Sacramento elementary school and now the search is on for a solo suspect who got away.

Randy Crosby is not the kind of man who leaves anything to chance. He is ever watchful, even when his grandson is steps away from his house of 20 years, which is situated across the street from John D. Sloat Elementary School.

He told FOX40 how his grandchildren know what to do if a stranger approaches them.

"They know to stay away and don't get in arm's reach, arm's length of them and if they come forward, they back up," Crosby explained.

It is important advice as Sacramento police continued their search for the third suspect from the July incident in which a 14-year-old was kidnapped at the elementary school on Candlewood Way.

A witness saw the teenager.

"Looks like they were possibly being ... trying to escape or jumping out of a vehicle," said Sacramento Police Officer Marcus Basquez.

The boy was eventually taken to the hospital for the cuts and scrapes suffered while trying to get away.

Jordan Sisaketh, 21, and 19-year-old Mitchel Souaysene were arrested shortly after the witness called for help.

They are both facing three felony charges for kidnapping for ransom, reward or extortion, kidnap to commit another crime and threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury.

As Sisaketh and Souaysene confront upcoming court hearings and $1.1 million bails, investigators want other children to take a lesson from the teen police say refused to be their victim.

“In any situation when a child is involved, in any what they feel is an uncomfortable or a dangerous situation, just obviously fight and run away from the situation,” Officer Basquez said.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic man with freckles on his face who is 19 or 20 years old. He is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and has a muscular build. At the time of the kidnapping, he wore a black Nike T-shirt, black basketball shorts with red on the sides and blue tennis shoes. He may go by the name Bishop.

If you know anything about the third suspect or the kidnapping you are asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

